Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 122 Price Target for Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD)

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.02) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 159.64 ($1.92).

VOD stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.43) on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 127.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 126.82. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,980.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($458,041.57).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

