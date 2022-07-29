Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Cut by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,179 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 897.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.53.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 2.1 %

JCI opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

