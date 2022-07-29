JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €215.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($219.39) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) price target on adidas in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €348.00 ($355.10) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($224.49) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($260.20) price objective on adidas in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on adidas in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €166.34 ($169.73) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €171.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €199.79. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

