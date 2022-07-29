JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PUM. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Puma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($73.47) price target on Puma in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

ETR:PUM opened at €66.14 ($67.49) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €65.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.95. Puma has a 12-month low of €59.24 ($60.45) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($117.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

