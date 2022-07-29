JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 1,100

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,600 ($19.28) to GBX 1,100 ($13.25) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FEVR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,060 ($36.87) to GBX 900 ($10.84) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.28) to GBX 700 ($8.43) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.25) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,100 ($37.35) to GBX 900 ($10.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,188.89 ($14.32).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,065 ($12.83) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,336.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,709.47. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 804.50 ($9.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($34.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 2,802.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other news, insider Kevin Havelock purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.53) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,060.24). In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 11,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 872 ($10.51) per share, with a total value of £99,547.52 ($119,936.77). Also, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 957 ($11.53) per share, with a total value of £19,140 ($23,060.24). In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $12,867,302.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

