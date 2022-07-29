JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UNPRF has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Uniper from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Uniper from €40.00 ($40.82) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Uniper from €39.00 ($39.80) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Trading Up 11.1 %

Shares of Uniper stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.