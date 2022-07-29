Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Hits $443.10 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Kava has a market capitalization of $443.10 million and approximately $49.95 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.88 or 0.00007963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00101099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00237598 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00038603 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000247 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 241,272,283 coins and its circulating supply is 236,303,581 coins. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.