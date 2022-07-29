Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Maintains Rating from UBS Group

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

Shares of KIM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 37,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,038,112. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

