Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.13.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGSPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($94.90) to €95.00 ($96.94) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Kingspan Group from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($104.08) to €103.00 ($105.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kingspan Group Price Performance

KGSPY opened at $61.97 on Friday. Kingspan Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $126.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83.

Kingspan Group Company Profile

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

