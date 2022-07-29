KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $377.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $373.00 to $377.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $422.05.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $369.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. KLA has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $335.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.78.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of KLA by 53,951.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 297.8% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after buying an additional 474,229 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.