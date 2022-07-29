Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given New €39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.76.

Shares of PHG opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.86. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,119,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 476.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,283,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,289,000 after buying an additional 1,061,054 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

