Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Rating Lowered to Hold at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KTB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kontoor Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $36.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.56. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 50.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 552.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.