KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a growth of 135.6% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KOSÉ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.73. 40,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. KOSÉ has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KOSÉ from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers cleansing, facial wash, toner, emulsion, cream, gel/serum, pack mask, lip care, and massage products. The company also provides sunscreen, fragrance, makeup goods, hair products, beauty supplements, and other cosmetics.

