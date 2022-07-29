Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Price Target Raised to GBX 620 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 615 ($7.41) to GBX 620 ($7.47) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 815 ($9.82) to GBX 755 ($9.10) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 482 ($5.81) to GBX 487 ($5.87) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 525 ($6.33) to GBX 550 ($6.63) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 434 ($5.23) to GBX 441 ($5.31) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 752 ($9.06) to GBX 678 ($8.17) in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $588.50.

Lancashire Stock Performance

Shares of LCSHF opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

