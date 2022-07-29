Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period.

BATS EFG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.99. 1,306,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

