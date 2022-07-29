Larson Financial Group LLC Invests $487,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,945 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $603,936,000 after acquiring an additional 106,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,626,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $298,856,000 after acquiring an additional 355,932 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $237,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,649,615 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,797,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,020,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,459,000 after purchasing an additional 230,723 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AEM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,604. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $67.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $53.44.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.89.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

