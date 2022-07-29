Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,095 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $98.16. 24,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.99. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

