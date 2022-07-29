Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 286 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,753. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus increased their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

