Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $190.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.23%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

