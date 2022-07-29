Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 110.90% from the stock’s previous close.
LVLU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $33.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “maintains” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 3.6 %
LVLU stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. 2,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,186. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $21.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVLU. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $76,725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $14,918,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the fourth quarter worth $3,197,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $3,069,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in the 4th quarter worth about $1,948,000. 51.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lulu’s Fashion Lounge
Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.
