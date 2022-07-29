Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 12,774 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

Main Thematic Innovation ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock. Main Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (BATS:TMAT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,011,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,759 shares during the period. Main Thematic Innovation ETF makes up 3.6% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in Main Thematic Innovation ETF were worth $34,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

