ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $73.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 20.2% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

