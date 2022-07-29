MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MarineMax from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Stock Performance

MarineMax stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $919.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.60. MarineMax has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $12,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 208,545 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,421,000 after acquiring an additional 169,288 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,685,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,370,000. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.