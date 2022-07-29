MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 3.8%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 4,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 92,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.

Get MarketWise alerts:

MarketWise Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MarketWise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.