MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Down 3.8%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 4,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 92,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MKTW has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.64.
MarketWise Stock Down 2.9 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 20,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,886.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 260,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,387.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 186,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 136,400 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MarketWise Company Profile
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
Read More
