MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE:MXL opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 12.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

