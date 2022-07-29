MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
MXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.
NYSE:MXL opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $30.17 and a 52 week high of $77.89.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 12.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 7.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
