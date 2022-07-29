McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $75,731,000. First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $263.23. 21,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.77.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

