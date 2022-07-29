McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $82.74 on Monday. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $91.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $163,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $163,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,184 shares in the company, valued at $995,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth $132,000. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

