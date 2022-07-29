Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Given “Maintains” Rating at UBS Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,990. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.98. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

