Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 21,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Royalty Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0955 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.36% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.