Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Update

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:MTR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.75. 21,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $28.00.
Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,710 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.36% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mesa Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.
