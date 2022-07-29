Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.10. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.30.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

