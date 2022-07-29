Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,165,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,927,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

