Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a maintains rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $256.11.

META opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.10. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

