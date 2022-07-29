Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,150,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 83.0% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,345.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE MTD traded up $36.24 on Friday, hitting $1,335.20. 1,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,082.78 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,317.87.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total value of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

