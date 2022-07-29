Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mid Penn Bancorp to earn $3.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

MPB stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $454.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.38 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 10.01%. Research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $25,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,654.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 1,612 shares of company stock valued at $41,506 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 28,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

