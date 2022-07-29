MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

NASDAQ MLKN traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $30.36. 12,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $245,927,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $68,747,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

