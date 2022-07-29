Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) PT Lowered to GBX 201

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.71) to GBX 201 ($2.42) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MBPFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of MBPFF opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

