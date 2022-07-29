Mizuho Raises PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $163.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $162.00 to $163.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded PPG Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries stock opened at $130.36 on Monday. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.67. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

