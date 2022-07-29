MKM Partners Trims Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Target Price to $240.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by MKM Partners from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.11.

META stock opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.10. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,328.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

