Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Earnings Results

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mohawk Industries updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.33-$3.43 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $3.33 to $3.43 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MHK opened at $136.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $114.96 and a 12 month high of $211.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Mohawk Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mohawk Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

