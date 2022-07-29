Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires 266,150 Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) by 669.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,150 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.23% of CI&T worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 136.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 76.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 36,741 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI&T by 44.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $17,219,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,067,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of CINT traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,770. CI&T Inc has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $94.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

