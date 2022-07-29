Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Buys New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 16.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company's stock.
FedEx Stock Down 1.1 %
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FedEx Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.
FedEx Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
