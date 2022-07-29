Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $154.28 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,289,617 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 131,220 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises 3.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $154,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 423,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,268,898. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

