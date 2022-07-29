Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $233.47 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,764,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 139,170 shares during the period. Baidu comprises about 4.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.51% of Baidu worth $233,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Baidu by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,831,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,437,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,601,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $833,460,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,746,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $495,719,000 after buying an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,838,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,359,000 after buying an additional 413,667 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,579,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $383,831,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $7.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.83. The stock had a trading volume of 44,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,321. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $182.60.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

