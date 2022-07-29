Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Has $63,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240,222 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 36,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 47,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.57. 5,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,786. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 255.56%.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

