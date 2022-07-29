Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 45,887.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,971 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 835,151 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 2.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Walmart were worth $124,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,260,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Price Performance
WMT stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.23. 125,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,705,768. The company has a market cap of $356.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.