Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 634,305 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD cut its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,650,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 634,305 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 1.44% of Sabre worth $53,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SABR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 57.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Sabre from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sabre from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SABR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 73,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,139,268. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

