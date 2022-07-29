Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 68,679 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD decreased its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,679 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $614,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.9% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MDC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $114,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.