Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 95,134 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95,134 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in AAR were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $1,151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AAR by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after acquiring an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,186,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Up 0.8 %

AAR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.53. 159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,101. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.07). AAR had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIR. TheStreet lowered shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

