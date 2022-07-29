Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 96,044 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96,044 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in FormFactor by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,532. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $47.48.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

