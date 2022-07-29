Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Trims Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,648 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises approximately 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.10% of S&P Global worth $100,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. 12,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,084. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.87.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.57.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total value of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

